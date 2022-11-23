The Standard

South West Cricket names opening round Hudson Shield team against Portland on Sunday

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated November 24 2022 - 10:26am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pomborneit's Tom Place has been selected in the 12-player squad for Sunday's Hudson Shield clash against the Portland association.

South West Cricket has locked in its opening round Hudson Shield team for Sunday's clash against Portland District, with three senior representative newcomers selected.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.