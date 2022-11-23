South West Cricket has locked in its opening round Hudson Shield team for Sunday's clash against Portland District, with three senior representative newcomers selected.
The association - to be led by Heytesbury Rebels champion Simon Harkness - has unveiled a strong team including new players Jordan Riches (Camperdown), Tom Place (Pomborneit) and Paddy Baker (Bookaar) for the match at Henty Park in Portland which begins at 11am.
Pomborneit's Grant Place has been named vice-captain of the side while English import Jamie Harrison will don the gloves.
Harkness said he was confident the squad had the right mix to be extremely competitive after a winless 2021-22 Hudson Shield campaign.
"The team is keen to get together and play some good cricket," he told The Standard.
"There's a bit of excitement with new faces and the lack of cricket in recent times. We want to be competitive and have fun playing the game.
"We are building a squad which includes many more cricketers so we are hoping for a lot of players to get exposure at rep level."
Harkness said he was excited to see how the new faces would fair in representative cricket and identified Sri Lankan top-order batsman and spinner Tharindu Rukshan as as player to watch out for.
The 30-year-old has a first-class cap to his name, six List A matches and three Twenty20s. "(He) looks like a really good cricketer," he said of Rukshan.
South West team:
Simon Harkness (captain)
Tyler Schafer
Tharindu Rukshan
Tom Place
Grant Place (vice-captain)
Jye McLaughlin
Nick Harding
Jamie Harrison (keeper)
Paddy Baker
Isaac Fowler
Angus Uwland
Jordan Riches
