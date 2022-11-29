When Peter McDonald joined the Purnim Recreation Reserve (PRR) committee in 1991, he only planned to stay for three years.
More than three decades on, the dedicated volunteer is part of the furniture and continues to serve as secretary.
Mr McDonald attended his first PRR meeting with his father John 'Jakes' McDonald as a representative of Grassmere Cricket Club in 1991.
He was appointed as the committee of management's secretary/treasurer at the very next meeting.
What he thought would be a three-year term turned into a 32-year stint that is still going today.
Mr McDonald was this month recognised at the Australian Government Volunteer Awards.
He said his family background was filled with a strong sense of community involvement.
"My dad 'Jakes', uncle Angus and grandfather A.H McDonald were big on volunteering to hopefully make a difference," Mr McDonald said.
The Grassmere farmer has been part of a number of PRR achievements, including the establishment of a pavilion and decking area, the current turf wicket project on the Rodger Henderson Oval, and a second oval which was named in his honour in 2015.
His volunteer efforts have been enjoyed by a number of other south-west organisations, most notably the Warrnambool Agricultural Show Society as its long-serving chief sheep steward, committee person and current executive member.
Mr McDonald was presented with his award by Wannon MP Dan Tehan at a ceremony in Warrnambool on November 10.
"It was a very rewarding experience," he said.
"To hear what other dedicated volunteers contribute to their own communities throughout the Wannon electorate was mind blowing."
Mr McDonald said seeing two women in their 90s being awarded for their service to Anglesea Laurel Ladies made him "feel a bit like you've just done your own apprenticeship".
Clearly a humble man, Mr McDonald said he wouldn't have been involved in PRR as long as he had without the support of the committee and his family.
"My partner Gillian is fantastic," he said.
Mr McDonald stressed he was "only one of a big PRR team involved, it's no one individual".
