The Koroit community is preparing to put its best foot forward for an influx of thousands of people to the town this weekend.
The Great Victorian Bike Ride officially starts in Koroit on Sunday, with 2500 participants signed up.
While the riders will depart from Koroit in the early hours of Sunday morning, they will arrive in the town on Saturday to get ready for their epic journey.
Riders from across the country will begin landing in Koroit on Saturday morning, where they will set up as part of a huge tent city at Victoria Park.
Once set up, riders will get the afternoon and evening to explore Koroit and its surrounds.
Community groups and sporting clubs will use the weekend to promote their organisations or to fundraise.
A highlight will be a community gathering on the Koroit Village Green.
This free event will run on Saturday afternoon and will include community stalls and live music.
It is being organised by the Koroit Irish Festival and will also be the first time the new community stage will be used. The stage has been built through a partnership between the festival, Bega Cheese, Moyne Shire Council and the Victorian government.
Koroit and District Progress Association president Renee Lane said the bike ride coming to town was exciting.
"To have so many extra people in town for the day will be amazing," Ms Lane said.
"It presents a real opportunity for Koroit to showcase our wonderful town.
"The other great thing about it is the chance to get people in town for the bike ride to come back again.
"Revisitation is such an important part of events like this and we are confident Koroit will shine through to all the visitors this weekend."
The Great Victorian Bike Ride lasts for nine days and covers 522kms.
From Koroit, the ride will land in Noorat on Sunday evening and move on to Timboon, where it will set up camp on Monday night.
Colac, Apollo Bay, Anglesea and Inverleigh will be stops on the ride, with Buninyong the final destination.
The Great Victorian Bike Ride is familiar with this part of the world, having had a night's stopover in Port Fairy in 2019, and was last in Koroit back in 2004.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.