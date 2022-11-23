Woman arrested after suspected pound raid to rescue dog

A Hamilton woman, who was in a vehicle which attempted to break into the Hamilton pound by smashing through a gate, has been arrested.
Hamilton police Sergeant Rex Habel said the 28-year- old was taken into custody on Wednesday.
She was interviewed, charged and remanded in custody overnight to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday for a bail/remand hearing.
The woman was already on bail for charges including obtaining property by deception so getting bail today is expected to be much more difficult.
She has been charged with criminal damage after the pound gate was damaged about a fortnight ago in the incident.
It's suspected the woman or an associate was trying to break into the Hamilton pound in Beath Street to rescue a dog.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.