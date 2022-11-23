Peterborough has been tagged as the next coastal hot spot to take off with in-demand real estate attracting interest from major developers across the state.
Ray White Rural Timboon director Gerard Delaney said the demographic was shifting in the coastal town - moving from a retirement hamlet and tourist destination to a magnet for young families.
"It's a changing demographic at Peterborough. There's heaps of young families," he said.
Mr Delaney said there were 16 babies born to Peterborough families last year.
He said it was a popular destination for buyers. "It's the next one," he said.
He said about a month ago he sold a block in Childers Street at auction for $460,000 - about a year ago a similar block nearby fetched $325,000.
"What was interesting was that there was 30 people in that room wanting to buy that block," he said. "It was amazing."
He said a 14.5-acre parcel of land which had the potential to be turned into 61 housing allotments - 120 metres from the beach in Peterborough - sold last week with eight major developers showing interest from across the state. "It's pretty exciting stuff," he said. "It's the only development of that size between Torquay and Warrnambool at the moment."
He said it had the potential to provide up to 61 new homes for families to live. He said the land was zoned high-density residential.
Mr Delaney said the limited stock was what was causing the higher prices in the Corangamite area with Timboon, Peterborough and Cooriemungle all in hot demand.
"The median increase in the last five years has had a massive rise in most regional centres," he said. "But our one here locally has been 95.8 per cent in the last five years."
Mr Delaney said in the past 12 months alone it had risen 20 per cent. "Trends are very strong," he said. "Demand is excellent.
"You'd be reasonable to think that it might plateau but it has not. It's just supply and demand causing it.
"What we're finding here, people are telling us that interest rates might be rising but we still need somewhere to live."
Mr Delaney said the median price in Timboon was $535,000 - in 2012 it was $205,000. "That's big. That's unbelievable," he said. "Farmland. I'm not noticing any back off there. Man is it dynamic."
