THE TIME has come to cast your vote in the 2022 state election.
The Standard has compiled a list of all the locations open on Saturday to vote in the seats of South West Coast, Polwarth and Lowan.
All polling booths open from 8am-6pm.
ALLANSFORD:
Allansford Primary School
BOLWARRA:
Bolwarra Primary School
CAMPERDOWN:
Camperdown P-12 College
CARAMUT:
Caramut War Memorial Hall
CARPENDEIT:
Carpendeit Public Hall
COBDEN:
Cobden Civic Hall
COORIEMUNGLE:
Wiridjil Hall
DUNKELD:
Sterling Place Dunkeld Community Centre
ECKLIN SOUTH:
Ecklin Hall
GRASSMERE:
Grassmere Primary School
HAMILTON:
Hamilton North Primary School
Patterson Park Hall
Monivae College
HAWKESDALE:
Hawkesdale P-12 College
HEYWOOD:
Heywood Senior Citizens Club
KOROIT:
Koroit Senior Citizens Rooms
MACARTHUR:
Macarthur Primary School
MAILORS FLAT:
Mailors Flat Hall
MORTLAKE:
Mortlake Soldiers Memorial Hall
NARINGAL:
Naringal Public Hall
NARRAWONG:
Narrawong Mechanics Institute
NOORAT:
Noorat Primary School
NULLAWARRE:
Nullawarre Public Hall
ORFORD:
Orford Memorial Hall
PANMURE:
Panmure Mechanics Institute
PENSHURST:
Penshurst Memorial Hall
PETERBOROUGH:
Peterborough Hall
PORT CAMPBELL:
Port Campbell Baptist Church
PORTLAND:
South Portland Hall
Drill Hall
Portland Scout Hall
PORT FAIRY:
St Patrick's Parish Primary School
PURNIM:
Purnim Mechanics Hall
SCOTTS CREEK:
Scotts Creek Public Hall
SIMPSON:
Simpson Primary School
TARRINGTON:
Tarrington Church Hall
TERANG:
Terang Civic Hall
TIMBOON:
Timboon and District Hall
WANGOOM:
Wangoom Memorial Hall
WARRNAMBOOL:
Our Lady Help of Christians Primary School
St Joseph's Primary School
Warrnambool East Primary School
Uniting Church Hall
Temperance Hall
Warrnambool College - Wave Campus (Hyland Street)
Harris Street Reserve Pavilion
Brauer College
WOODFORD:
Woodford Primary School
WOOLSTHORPE:
Woolsthorpe Primary School
YAMBUK:
MAILORS FLAT:
Mailors Flat Tennis Club, sausage sizzle, cash only, 11am-1.30pm.
PANMURE:
Panmure Primary School, bake sale.
WARRNAMBOOL:
St Joseph's Primary School, Botanic Road, sausage sizzle and cake stall, eftpos available, 8am-2pm. Warrnambool East Primary School, sausage sizzle, 8.30am-2pm.
WOODFORD:
Woodford Primary School, bake sale fundraiser for the school and Weengkeel Playgroup, baked goods, eggs, apple trees, a raffle, cards, postcards, yo-yo dough and yo-yo biscuits, eftpos preferred, 9am-11am.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
