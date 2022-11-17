The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Residential rehabilitation facility The Lookout would reduce crime, says former police officer

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated November 24 2022 - 1:55pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Mildura mayor Simon Clemence has urged the Warrnambool community to continue its fight for a residential drug and alcohol facility.

A drug and alcohol residential rehabilitation facility for Warrnambool would lower crime rates, according to a former police commander.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.