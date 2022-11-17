A drug and alcohol residential rehabilitation facility for Warrnambool would lower crime rates, according to a former police commander.
Simon Clemence, a former Mildura mayor and ex police officer, helped launch a bid for a facility in the city back in 2011.
"We saw a big increase in criminal activity following the arrival of the Rebels motorcycle gang in Mildura," Mr Clemence said.
"They introduced ice - which hadn't been seen in big quantities - into the community and embarked on a process of making sure it became a pretty prevalent drug."
Mr Clemence said the rise in violent crime, driven by people funding their drug addiction, was hugely concerning.
"We realised that just locking people up wasn't going to solve the problem - it's a health problem," he said.
Mr Clemence said he believed the tyranny of distance was often a barrier to people with addiction issues seeking help.
He said community leaders got together to discuss the issue and decided to lobby for a drug and alcohol residential facility.
Mr Clemence said ensuring the community had a shared vision about a facility was the first step, followed by securing funding to put together a business case.
"The business case painted a pretty bleak picture - the level of drug crime and drug and alcohol addiction was the same as Bendigo - but our population is half of theirs," he said.
Mr Clemence said often people would seek treatment in Bendigo, but they wouldn't have the outpatient support when they returned home to Mildura.
He said he was delighted the city had secured $36 million for a facility earlier this year but admitted the fight had not been an easy one.
"It will make a huge difference," Mr Clemence said.
He said his advice to the south-west, which is seeking funding for The Lookout facility, was to ensure the state government was aware of the issues related to drug and alcohol use in the area.
"The one thing the government loves to see is data - you need that and you need your community elders to get behind it."
Mr Clemence said people often forgot about the hidden benefits of a drug and alcohol treatment facility.
"It might stop 10 people from committing 10 burglaries a month but you don't see that because the victim isn't created, you don't hear from the family whose house was broken into," he said.
The Liberal Party has promised to build The Lookout if elected, but there is no commitment from the Labor Party.
Mr Clemence's comments come as Western Region Alcohol and Drug centre (WRAD) operations director Mark Powell called for an end to the stigma associated with addiction.
Mr Powell said a new report launched this week at Parliament House in Canberra estimated addiction in Australia to cost $80 billion a year.
However, he said the cost of addiction went well beyond economics with its impact on people and families.
"It's time to make a change," he said.
"As a community we need to reduce stigma and promote help-seeking. Too many people wait too long to access help. We need to remove barriers to treatment and create a shift in thinking that getting help is a sign of strength, not weakness."
WRAD is making services more readily available with an after-hours clinic introduced as another option to increase accessibility to support and treatment for substance use and other health issues.
"The economic cost of addiction is over $80 billion and the biggest harms come from legal substances such as alcohol, cigarettes with other drugs and gambling much less so," Mr Powell said.
WRAD wants to empower people to access help early so they are in control as opposed to being crisis driven through homelessness, family breakdown, serious health issues or court mandates.
"Some of the barriers come from lack of knowledge of the services available but also from misinformation and myths about what getting help might look like for people," Mr Powell said.
"Too many people normalise use of the legal substances and it's not until it gets quite problematic that they seek help. We want the community to learn more about addiction and substance use to make better informed choices."
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
