A Timboon woman charged by Warrnambool detectives with 20 fraud-related offences has had her case adjourned for a plea hearing in Melbourne.
Paula Michelle Till, aged in her 60s, appeared in court four of the Melbourne Magistrates Court complex for a guilty plea hearing on Wednesday.
Ms Till has already entered a guilty plea to charges.
But, her lawyer said that due to the complexity of the case and the disposition being sought that it was not appropriate to hear the case during a mention list.
The magistrate questioned why the case that had been investigated by Warrnambool Detective Senior Constable Craig Wastell was being heard in Melbourne.
That question was not answered.
The case was adjourned to a 45-minute hearing in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on March 27 next year.
The court was told that the case involved a comprehensive summary which would take about 15 minutes to read.
The magistrate told Ms Till the case had a lengthy history of adjournments and the accused was told to stay in touch with her lawyers so the plea hearing could go ahead and the charges be dealt with by the court.
