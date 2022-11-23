The Standard
Case adjourned for a guilty plea hearing in March next year at Melbourne court

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated November 23 2022 - 1:03pm, first published 12:49pm
A Timboon woman charged by Warrnambool detectives with 20 fraud-related offences has had her case adjourned for a plea hearing in Melbourne.

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

