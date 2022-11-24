UPDATED, Thursday, 12.20pm:
A wanted man arrested in dramatic circumstances on Wednesday in a busy Portland street has now been remanded in custody until December 5.
Matthew Sailor, 31, did not apply for bail when he appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday.
He was remanded in custody for a further mention hearing in early December.
Wednesday:
A wanted 31-year-old Portland man was arrested in dramatic circumstances on Wednesday morning in a busy Portland street when a police officer pulled a taser.
Detective Sergeant Jason von Tunk, of the Portland police crime investigation unit, said the man was seen in a vehicle driving along George Street in Portland at 10.50am.
"The wanted man fled on foot from the vehicle, jumped a number of fences and was then arrested on police demand," he said.
"He was arrested by the female officer and handcuffed without incident. The police officer did not deploy the taser. No one was injured."
The man will be interviewed in relation to outstanding matters including breaching court orders, as well as firearm charges and the theft of vehicles.
It's expected the man will appear in a magistrates court for a bail/remand hearing either later Wednesday or on Thursday.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.