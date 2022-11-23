The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

The 31-year-old is expected to appear in court for a bail/remand hearing

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated November 23 2022 - 1:07pm, first published 12:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Portland police officer pulled a taser before the arrest of a wanted man on Thursday morning. This is a file image.

A wanted 31-year-old Portland man was arrested in dramatic circumstances on Wednesday morning in a busy Portland street when a police officer pulled a taser.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.