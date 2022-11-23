A Warrnambool photographer has taken out the top prize in a national competition for a striking image he captured of his grandmother.
Sammie Bond has just graduated from the Photography Studies College in Melbourne after three years of study.
The Australian Photographic Awards are open to photographers across the country and Sammie took out the student category.
His photos will now be published in one of their magazines.
The win came with a $500 cash prize as well as a brand new Nikon camera. "I don't shoot with Nikon. I use Canon," he said.
Sammie said he bought his first camera while working at home on the dairy farm, and turning up to the college on open day was an "accident".
"I fell in love with it. I've been there since," he said.
Sammie is planning to do his masters in a few years, but in the meantime will be working on new series of photos.
This weekend he will head to Melbourne where he has two exhibitions in Fitzroy.
"I'm hoping to have a show in Warrnambool next year," he said.
He has also been invited to exhibit his work in Perth next year and in April will showcase his work in Japan.
Sammie said he liked to photograph sculptures. "At the moment I'm into taxidermy," he said.
Over the past two years he said he had started to learn taxidermy - mostly of birds and insects.
His winning photo is of his grandmother, Elizabeth Wicketon, and features a chicken sitting on a hat.
"I wanted the hat to look like the chicken is hatching from the egg," he said.
"I like to take thousands and thousands of images and only choose the one."
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
