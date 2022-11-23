SOPHIE Kennedy is encouraging anyone contemplating a triathlon to jump in.
The Warrnambool Tri Club member completed her first competition in March - at the end of the season - and then faced a long wait before her second.
"My advice to people is don't do it at the end of the season, come and try the first one because if you hate it, you never have to do it again but if you love it you have a whole season to go to," she said ahead of Sunday's Killarney triathlon.
Kennedy moved from Glen Waverley to Warrnambool to live with her partner Xavier O'Keefe - the two will get married in March - and decided she wanted a sporting challenge.
"I moved right when we went into (COVID-19) lockdown and all the gyms were shut and we came out of lockdown and the gym just didn't really feel the same," she said.
"I just wanted something new and fun to do and I saw a sponsored post for the Killarney triathlon and my friend and I thought we'd give that a go.
"It was cool because they had three different distances and we did the short one because a lot of people say 'oh, what's your strong leg?' and it's like 'none of them'.
"It was so much fun and everyone was unbelievably nice. You are riding the bike and you have people cheering you on."
Kennedy will compete in the longer distance on offer this time around and is excited to test herself in the 500m swim, 16km bike ride and 4km run.
"Before that (event in March) I'd never done any cardio - no swimming, riding or running - and we did that to try it out and had so much fun," she said.
"The club has a training group and anyone is welcome all the time...so that was a good way to stay motivated over winter.
"It is really, really nice to train for something that's performance-based. You're not in the gym or trying to lose weight, it's just healthy and holistic and very social."
The improvement in all three disciplines has been noticeable for the South West TAFE employee.
"I am pretty proud of my run now. At the very start when we were training I tried to do Warrnambool Parkrun which is five kilometres and I had to walk most of it and just recently I did the Melbourne Half-Marathon," she said.
Kennedy's love for the club has extended beyond the racing track.
"I said I would go to the AGM to make up numbers and now I am on the committee and go to monthly meetings," she laughed.
"But every single person is really lovely and Barnsey (Ian Barnes) the president is the best."
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
