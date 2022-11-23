The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Corangamite Shire Council frustrated with Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated November 23 2022 - 4:11pm, first published 4:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Corangamite Shire Council mayor Ruth Gstrein is frustrated with funding requirements which are delaying the repair of roads.

A council says eligibility requirements for disaster recovery funding is getting in the way of essential road repairs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.