A team of budding basketballers returned home from a road trip with a state title in their grasp.
St Joseph's Primary School represented Warrnambool at the Hoop Time championships in Dandenong on Monday.
Its grade four girls team went through the tournament undefeated to be crowned Victorian champions for their age group.
St Joseph's Primary School physical education co-ordinator Matt McMillan said the team won eight games and proved a model of consistency under coach Layla Monk.
The team, which consisted Vivian Smedts, Pippa Jones, Indi Smedts, Sibella Evans, Emilia Kelly, Ava Gleeson, Molly McNeil and Neve Lyons, defeated Ashburton Primary School 22-8 in the grand final.
"They won every game by at least 10 points," McMillan said.
"They played some good, unselfish basketball and I can't remember the last time we won a state final for the grade four girls so it was pretty awesome for them to get that.
"They combined really well and clicked and late in games they took over offensively and scored a lot of points towards the end of the games."
McMillan said Monk, who is a trainee at the school, "coached well".
St Joseph's Primary School's grade four boys also competed at Hoop Time, playing four round-robin games and making an elimination final.
