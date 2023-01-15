Warrnambool woman who once had a dependency to ice says medication will save lives

A Warrnambool woman who previously had a dependency to ice knows a prescription medication will save lives.
Belinda Unmack became dependent on the drug after she started taking it with her boyfriend at the time.
Sadly, she witnessed someone have an overdose.
"It was very scary," Ms Unmack said.
"I was with a group of people and we called an ambulance."
Ms Unmack said the person was revived by paramedics, but she knows not everyone can be saved.
That's why she is fully supportive of the medication Naloxone.
It is available as an intranasal device (Nyxoid) and can completely reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.
"I wholeheartedly believe it will save lives," Ms Unmack said.
She has been in recovery for several years.
Ms Unmack's comments come as Western Region Alcohol and Drug Centre operations manager Mark Powell said he was concerned not enough people knew about the medication.
"If you take opioids for any reason or experiment with drugs, or know someone that does, you can access Naloxone via a prescription from your doctor," Mr Powell said.
"At WRAD we offer a training session on how to use Naloxone effectively as a first aid intervention for overdose through our peer overdose prevention program."
Naloxone reverses the effects of opioids and provides opportunities for overdoses to be treated immediately. It can be administered while waiting for an ambulance.
"You can do no harm by administering Nyxoid but you can potentially save a life if the cause is an opioid overdose," Mr Powell said.
Every day in Australia, nearly 150 hospitalisations and 14 emergency department presentations involve opioid harm and three people die from drug-induced deaths involving opioid use.
"These are preventable deaths," Mr Powell said.
"The federal government has recognised this and made available access to Naloxone that reverses the effects of overdose."
WRAD will hold workshops for interested family members individuals or community members.
Call WRAD on 55645777 or email wrad@wrad.org.au for more information.
If you or someone you know needs help, contact the National Alcohol and Other Drugs Hotline on 1800 250 015.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.