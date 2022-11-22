The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Landslip forces authorities to close Lavers Hill-Cobden Road

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated November 23 2022 - 10:12am, first published 10:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Landslip forces Lavers Hill-Cobden Road to close.

A landslip has forced the closure of a road about three kilometres north of Lavers Hill.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.