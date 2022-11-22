A landslip has forced the closure of a road about three kilometres north of Lavers Hill.
The Lavers Hill-Cobden Road (between Skinners Creek Track and Morris Track) was cordoned off just before 11am yesterday, according to Regional Roads Victoria.
The road remains closed while geotechnical engineers investigate the site.
Corangamite Shire Council has advised drivers to detour via the Great Ocean Road and Princetown Road in the meantime.
It comes after Digneys Bridge Road and Limeworks Road, Curdies River were closed due to rising water levels.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.