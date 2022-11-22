The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Two people wanted by police known to live in south-west

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated November 23 2022 - 8:16am, first published 7:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Sailor.

Police are appealing for public assistance to help find two people known to visit the south-west.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.