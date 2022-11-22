Police are appealing for public assistance to help find two people known to visit the south-west.
Portland district man Matthew Sailor, 31, is wanted on a warrant for breaching court orders.
He is known to frequent Portland, Warrnambool, Heywood, Casterton and Mount Gambier in South Australia.
Investigators have released an image of Mr Sailor in the hope someone may have information on his current whereabouts.
Mr Sailor is described as being of Aboriginal appearance, 170cm tall, of medium build with short black hair.
He also has tattoos on both forearms.
Police also want to locate Jacqueline Glass, who is known to live in Warrnambool, Werribee, Sunshine and Melton areas.
The 41-year-old is wanted on warrant for failing to appear on bail in relation to drug and traffic charges.
Anyone who has information about Mr Sailor or Ms Glass is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.