Nestles captain Brooke Herbertson believes Friday night's first-ever women's game under lights will be a great showcase of the talent within the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association.
Nestles and Hawkesdale will go head-to-head at Warrnambool's Reid Oval from 6pm, with the remaining two women's round five games also played under lights at grounds across the region.
Brierly-Christ Church and Allansford-Panmure will play at Mortlake's D.C. Farran Oval while Cobden hosts North Warrnambool Eels at Cobden Tech School.
In a double-header at Reid Oval, Nestles and Dennington's division one teams will also play a twilight game under lights on Saturday.
Hawkesdale skipper Tara Elliott said both women's teams were proud to take part in the first night game at Reid Oval.
"Showcasing female cricket and female sport as a whole, especially the Nestles and Hawkesdale clubs to the Warrnambool community and surrounds, is a really exciting thing for us," she said.
It's always a good contest.- Tara Elliott
The captains agreed both sides showed a good balance of competitiveness and joyousness for the game and encouraged the community to come along and watch.
"It's always a good contest," Elliott said.
Herbertson said Nestles, which reached last season's grand final, would look to play its own game and draw on its strengths to keep a winning record in tact while Elliott said confidence was key for the Cats, who are in their second year in the association.
"It's belief going into the game that we can perform and if one person doesn't, we have the depth," Elliott said.
Elliott said Nestles' left-right-hand batting combinations were hard to combat and set fields for.
"No other teams are like that," she said. "It brings a new challenge."
In Saturday's division one round eight clash at Reid Oval, Dennington's Stuart Brown said his team, which is seeking its first win of the season, was hoping for a big crowd as it plays under the bright lights of Reid Oval.
Brown, along with Nestles' skipper Jacob Hetherington, was excited to get out on the field after six of the first eight games of the season were washed out.
"We've trained a lot, everyone's pretty much well-prepared, probably over prepared," Brown said. "We just need to get out there and start running around."
With Nestles settling in to the newly redeveloped Reid Oval last season, Hetherington said some of the club's newest faces this season, including Tim Ludeman, were itching to play their first game at the oval as they aim to remain undefeated.
MORE SPORT
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.