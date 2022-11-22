The Standard
Breaking

Police arrest pair over 2006 disappearance of Christopher Jarvis

By Andrew Thomson
Updated November 22 2022 - 7:04pm, first published 5:08pm
Missing Wangoom man Chris Jarvis.

Two men have been arrested as part of an investigation into the 2006 disappearance of Warrnambool man Christopher Jarvis.

