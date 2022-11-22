UPDATE, Wednesday, 8am:
Two men arrested as part of an investigation into the 2006 disappearance of Warrnambool man Christopher Jarvis could be held in custody for an unknown time.
Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton previously said, in relation to a separate case, there was no urgency to lay charges against someone as a person could be detained for "a reasonable time" under the Crimes Act.
The act does not give a specific time limit and sets out a range of circumstances that factor into what constitutes a "reasonable time", including:
"Ultimately, it's up to homicide investigators, or in this case the missing person's squad to, if you like, justify and log what they've done over a period time. Because a court then determines whether that is reasonable time," Mr Patton said.
Wednesday, 7.30am:
One of two men arrested in relation to the 2006 disappearance of Warrnambool man Christopher Jarvis is a former police officer.
More to come.
Tuesday afternoon: Two men have been arrested as part of an investigation into the 2006 disappearance of Warrnambool man Christopher Jarvis.
Missing Persons Squad detectives executed warrants at two residential properties in Wangoom and Warrnambool on Tuesday morning.
A 70-year-old Wangoom man and a 59-year-old Warrnambool man were taken into custody and will now be interviewed by police.
The arrests follow Chris' disappearance in June 2006.
The 38-year-old was last seen when he left the house he shared with his partner and stepchildren on Warrne Road in Wangoom at around 6am on Tuesday, June 13.
When he didn't arrive at work, staff contacted Christopher's partner at around 7.30am.
At about 8am, his car - a silver 1991 Ford station wagon - was located on fire at Warrnambool's Thunder Point.
The investigation was originally handled by local police as a missing person and initial inquiries suggested his disappearance was not suspicious.
But the case was reopened following new information from the public which suggested the involvement of other people.
Tuesday's arrests came after Christopher's son Cale pleaded for information at Warrnambool police station last week.
"We just want some answers. It's been a painful 16 years for all of us," he said last Monday.
"We're very grateful for this opportunity to have the case reopened."
Anyone with further information regarding Chris' disappearance is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 300 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.