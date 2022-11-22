The Standard
Corangamite Shire councillors approve Camperdown's Merindah Lodge upgrade

By Jessica Greenan
Updated November 22 2022 - 7:48pm, first published 7:45pm
The construction of a new aged-care facility in Camperdown was given the green light at a meeting of Corangamite Shire councillors on Tuesday night.

A $29 million plan to redevelop a Camperdown aged care home with new cafe, gym and salon facilities has gained council approval.

