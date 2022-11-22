A $29 million plan to redevelop a Camperdown aged care home with new cafe, gym and salon facilities has gained council approval.
Spiire Australia Pty Ltd's application to redevelop Merindah Lodge - submitted on behalf of the Victorian Health Building Authority - was voted through by Corangamite Shire councillors on Tuesday night.
Central ward councillor Geraldine Conheady said the plans - which received two objections based on car parking, traffic impacts and construction management - would provide elderly residents with "essential" services.
"It's really fantastic for all our community that we have the opportunity for a 36-bed facility to replace Merindah Lodge which is well past its use-by date," she said.
"It will give us a very high standard facility for the elderly in our community who need such a facility.
"...The applicants have responded by creating an additional eight parking spaces on the site. I understand the parking on York Street will not change in terms of number of parks available, but the expectation is most visitor parking will move over to Robinson Street and there will be high utilisation of the existing car parks that exist off that site.
"The main change in York Street is the service vehicle entry which has been reduced from three entry points into one to accommodate all the service vehicle movements and also provide parking spaces for staff.
"You can't manage every last thing when it comes to a public use zone, I can't imagine there'd be any extra activity or noise in the area and I think the plans will give the best outcome with the kind of services and activity that would occur in that kind of building like in a public aged care facility.
"The permit conditions adequately address the concerns that have been raised but I just can't move away from the fact it's a public use zone and it's not going to be greatly altered by these changed plans."
The 36-bed aged care facility one kilometre south-west from the town centre will span two storeys, have a total building height of 9.65 metres and is expected to cost $28.8 million.
In May this year, the Victorian Government announced funding of $39.6 million for the redevelopment as part of the Rural and Regional Public Sector Residential Aged Care Services Revitalisation Strategy.
The strategy aims to progressively replace dated public sector facilities with purpose-built ones which better meet community expectations and enable contemporary models of aged care.
There are no available records of any planning permits ever being issued by the council for the 1909-built Camperdown Hospital (linked to the aged-care facility by walkway) or Merindah Lodge.
Operator South West Healthcare's executive director of redevelopment and infrastructure Jamie Brennan told The Standard the 1976-built lodge was in desperate need of an upgrade.
"Undersized rooms next to each other and people they don't know - that impacts on their privacy and dignity and also impacts on how staff can deliver care - we can't get lifters or hoists into rooms, or wheelchairs into rooms or en suites," he said.
While there will be no change to the number of rooms in the new facility, each would contain a bed, bathroom and a wardrobe as standard.
Those rooms would be divided into five 'households', four of which would have seven bedrooms while the remainder would have eight.
Each of the households would contain a kitchenette, dining and living area as well as a quiet sitting zone with a balcony.
The seven-bedroom households would be connected as pairs by a conjoined main living area to encourage interaction between households.
The planning document stated that would help to avoid the creation of an 'institutionalised' layout.
The plans also include the construction of a café or kiosk, gym, craft room and a salon which would be available for staff, residents and visitors between 7am-7pm. The amenities would have to be managed by South West Healthcare.
Staff facilities would include administration areas, a reception desk and staff room in addition to back-of-house provisions including a laundry, kitchen, pantry and waste storage area.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
