The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Warrnambool man at risk of being institutionalised, says magistrate

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated November 22 2022 - 5:29pm, first published 3:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Drug dealer found with 27 grams of meth and fake handgun

A long-time ice trafficker has had his sentencing deferred for at least 90 days but a magistrate has warned it's not a get-out-of-jail free card.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.