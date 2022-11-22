Drug dealer found with 27 grams of meth and fake handgun

A long-time ice trafficker has had his sentencing deferred for at least 90 days but a magistrate has warned it's not a get-out-of-jail free card.
Timothy Benson, 33, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drug and weapon offences, including trafficking methamphetamine.
The court heard he had spent 155 days in custody on remand after he was arrested during a police raid at a property in Warrnambool's Lachlan Street in June.
The raid uncovered 27 grams of the drug ice, which had a potential street value of about $5500, was separated into 23 zip-lock bags and was labelled and ready for sale.
Police also seized quantities of prescription medication, including Suboxone, $5450 cash taped to the bottom of a bedside drawer, and an imitation .45 calibre handgun.
A quantity of tools was also located at the property, including an impact driver stolen from South West TAFE in early March.
Benson also pleaded guilty to driving without an interlock device fitted to his vehicle.
The man has 63 pages of criminal history which involves previous stints in jail for trafficking the drug ice in 2016 and 2017.
Magistrate Franz Holzer said it was an "understatement to say his history is appalling".
Benson last appeared in court in April and was placed on a community correction order which never got off the ground because he re-offended.
Warrnambool lawyer Xavier Farrelly, representing Benson, said his client suffered from a long-standing methamphetamine addiction.
He said Benson had previously gone through Melbourne's drug court, which aims to help drug offenders avoid incarceration by providing tailored sentencing and access to rehabilitation, drug counselling and regular drug testing.
The court is not available in the south-west region.
Mr Farrelly said the drug court had a different philosophy and approach which Benson failed to take advantage of and the order he was placed on at the time was subsequently cancelled.
The lawyer urged the court to consider a deferred sentence to allow Benson to attend a residential rehabilitation facility.
Magistrate Franz Holzer said the man was a classic case of being institutionalised.
"The risk of reoffending for someone in your situation is significant," he said.
But he said there was "merit in treatment options".
Mr Holzer deferred sentencing for at least 90 days.
He said he would reconsider in February next year if there was sense in a further deferral in the community.
Mr Farrelly said his client understood it wasn't a get-out-of-jail-free card and that he could be sentenced to more time in prison.
