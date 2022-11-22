A 39-year-old Hamilton man is expected to be charged with trafficking methamphetamine after being caught possessing more than 30 grams of ice, with a potential street value of about $20,000.
Detective Senior Constable Jeremy Kelly, of the Hamilton police crime investigation unit, said a search warrant was executed at a Tennyson Street address in Hamilton on Tuesday morning.
Investigators and uniform officers located just over 30 grams of meth, as well as prescription medication, $1300 in cash and an imitation handgun.
A 39-year-old Hamilton man was arrested, interviewed and is expected to be charged with a range of offences, headed by trafficking methamphetamine.
He is likely to be remanded in custody overnight Tuesday to appear in the Hamilton Magistrates Court for a bail/remand hearing on Wednesday.
Detective Senior Constable Kelly said police were delighted with the result of the search and the seizure of 30 grams of ice.
"That's more than 30 grams of methamphetamine now off the streets of Hamilton. It's a significant quantity of a very destructive illicit drug," he said.
"Anyone with information about drugs or other crime is requested to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," he said.
