Man to be charged with trafficking meth after police execute search warrant

By Andrew Thomson
Updated November 22 2022 - 3:23pm, first published 3:21pm
Methamphetamine seized in Warrnambool during a previous drug bust.

A 39-year-old Hamilton man is expected to be charged with trafficking methamphetamine after being caught possessing more than 30 grams of ice, with a potential street value of about $20,000.

