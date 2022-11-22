SOPHIE Curran embraces having her mum as her football coach.
The Terang Mortlake teenager - aiming to make the NAB League system in 2023 - said it was special teaming with her mum, well-known south-west sportsperson Alison Kenna.
The duo is putting in the hard yards as the Western Victoria Female Football League establishes itself as a pathway.
Curran, 16, said the Bloods helped her improve her game, giving her a chance to trial for Greater Western Victoria Rebels.
Nathan Jones and Noel McConnell have been two positive influences for Curran while playing for her mum has been special.
"It's been really good - a lot of people would say they don't like it but I have loved it heaps," she told The Standard.
"She's always been a big part of my sport."
Curran said a team environment at the Bloods was one of their focuses with flexibility crucial as clubs try and consolidate a base of female footballers.
"We are building an awesome group. One thing we had to make sure about with our team was you play if you want to play," she said.
"We had nearly 28 players last season."
Curran, whose introduction to football came via Kolora-Noorat's under 12 program, is trying to make the Rebels' under 19 team as a bottom-age prospect.
An eight-session training block in Warrnambool started on Monday, giving players a chance to showcase their skills prior to the Christmas break.
Training will move to Ballarat in the new year with the final selections to take place there.
Curran, who can play ruck, onball and in the back line, was part of the under 16 round-robin competition - an introduction to the pathway program - this year.
"I love Rebels' training; it was my favourite part of the year last year," she said.
"I learned heaps, the most I have ever learned with football.
"I just love how versatile the game is and how you can do everything.
"With my other sports, it's helped me improve in them too. With netball it's helped with my jumping."
Curran is one of two Terang Mortlake players in contention with Annabelle Glossop, who is also a talented cricketer, part of the process too.
"She's good at just attacking the ball and is a good team person, you can always count on her to have your back," she said.
"We're in the same class at school and have a lot of fun together."
The AFLW's emergence as a semi-professional competition has given Curran a goal to strive for.
"I'd like to take it all the way if I work hard enough," she said of her career trajectory.
"I like to support Port Adelaide Power's women's team.
"I look up to Erin Phillips a lot - I got her to sign my jumper a couple of weeks ago - and (Garvoc export) Maria Moloney because of (south-west) connections and the way she plays the game."
Curran, who plays netball for Warrnambool and District league side Kolora-Noorat, will enter year 11 at Camperdown's Mercy Regional College next year.
She is one for keeping her options open and embracing experiences in different walks of life.
"I was with my uncle this weekend - he's a carpenter - and was just helping him build a house," Curran said.
"I think you should open yourself to lots of new things."
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
