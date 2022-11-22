The Standard
Watch

Terang Mortlake footballer Sophie Curran trialling for NAB League team GWV Rebels

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
November 23 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Terang Mortlake footballer Sophie Curran is aiming to make GWV Rebels' 2023 team. Pictures by Anthony Brady

SOPHIE Curran embraces having her mum as her football coach.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.