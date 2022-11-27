Four decades after finishing secondary school, Warrnambool High School's class of 1982 gathered together again.
About 70 people attended the reunion, which was held on November 12 and 13.
Three former students - Kerryn McIver, Susie Alexander and Heather McConnell - organised the night.
"The year level was a fairly close one and although we all went our own way after school to pursue education, travel, work etc - many people kept in contact with each other," Ms McIver said.
On the Saturday, a group of former students were taken on a tour of the school, which is now known as Warrnambool College.
"It had changed dramatically since we were there - many rooms were repurposed, there were no more portables and lots of dedicated/specialist areas," Ms McIver said.
One former student travelled from Vanuatu for the reunion, while others travelled from Noosa, Mackay, the Gold Coast, Newcastle, Gippsland and all across Victoria.
"Many who attended are still living in Warrnambool or have returned after having lived in other areas," Ms McIver said.
Over the course of the reunion, the group assembled learnt they had 14 trained teachers and educators, 14 trained nurses/nurses aides, a midwife, a commercial pilot, several accountants, financial planners, a solicitor and a speech pathologist.
Several successful farmers, an Australian volleyball representative, a pastor, three police officers, four chefs, several disability workers and a number of business owners were produced by the class of 1982.
Year 12 captains Carol Altmann and Dean McLeod spoke at the reunion.
"Having a 40th reunion seemed like the right thing to do after holding a 20th reunion many years ago," Ms McIver said.
"Several of us had talked about it on the odd occasion, however, a catch up in between lockdowns formulated the idea.
"Continued lockdowns provided the time needed to research where past students were and find out their contact details. Facebook and messenger were great tools for this allowing us to share pics and contact info.
"Overall, the reunion was a great success and hopefully many people will remain in contact now that they have had the chance to reconnect again."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.