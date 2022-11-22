THOMAS Cossens is building his basketball resume as he strives to move up the refereeing ranks.
The Warrnambool-based officiator was nominated by Basketball Victoria to referee at the Australian Schools Championships in Queensland and will fly to the Gold Coast on Sunday.
It will be his third time as a referee at the national competition.
Cossens, who helps at Big V, Country Basketball League and Australian Junior Basketball League level, said it was a step in the right direction.
"I am always looking at the next level," he said.
"FIBA would be the end goal but NBL would be incredible."
Cossens, 22, is a former player who retired his singlet in favour of the whistle.
He is pleased with his progress and embraces opportunities to ref at different levels.
"I found a bit of a niche in refereeing and it worked more with what I wanted to do with the game," the Warrnambool Capitol Cinema employee said.
"I love the game, so just being able to service it is enough for me."
Basketball referees have a close connection with players while they're on court.
There's often discussion between the two parties.
"It is challenging but it is a welcome challenge," Cossens said. "I like the tough questions that make you think and you've got to get back to players about.
"To be challenged by players and coaches is a fun part of the game as far as testing yourself and your abilities.
"If you work hard and show you're working hard as a referee to earn their respect on court, it's a very respectful environment."
Cossens, who anticipates umpiring up to five games a day at the schools' competition, said his knowledge of the sport had increased since becoming a referee in 2014 when he was a teenager.
"The view of the game is definitely a lot more analytical," he said.
"I didn't play at an elite level but being able to ref at an elite level I see the players at that point where we have to break down their plays and concentrate on where they need to get to on-court.
"It is always interesting to see what different teams throw out."
