Mayor Ruth Gstrein said the council's strong advocacy work would remain a priority moving forward.
"It's incredibly humbling, I'm delighted the council has put me in this role again," she said.
"It's my sixth term as mayor, it's just an absolute honour to serve the people of Corangamite.
"This job is one I really enjoy doing, getting out right across the whole shire and seeing the great work our people do.
"Local government changes so frequently, you get up in the morning and you don't know what could be thrown at you.
"As we saw in the floods at Skipton, I was in Melbourne at a conference when I got word the creek was rising much faster (than expected) and I was told 'You know where you need to be - go to Skipton'.
"There's just so much variety, it's so interesting. We have a great team here at Corangamite, the councillors and staff work really well together hand-in-hand.
"We have a clear vision of what we want our shire to be, we're well aware of the situation with the roads. With the state election, we don't know what we're going to be working with but we'll be working closely with them.
"There's been a lot of money spent on the pandemic. Where and how much is available through grant funding is unknown. We've been advocating strongly - as a municipality we don't have the funds to go and upgrade things like the effluent treatment plans, we need their support to get things done.
"We've got to be strong advocates and loud voices and really put our hats forward."
Incumbent Corangamite Shire Council mayor Ruth Gstrein will lead the council into the new year.
Cr Gstrein was elected mayor and Cr Geraldine Conheady deputy mayor on Tuesday night.
The positions were uncontested and the voting process completed in just minutes.
Cr Gstrein said she was pleased by the re-nomination but the road ahead would be challenging.
"I feel very humbled," she said.
"It's certainly going to be a busy year ahead ... I'm certainly looking forward to working with my fellow councillors."
Cr Gstrein was first elected to the council in 2002 and was re-elected in 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016. She served three terms as mayor between 2007 to 2009.
The two will hold their positions for one year.
