The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Author of Saving St Brigid's moves home to run publishing business

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated December 7 2022 - 12:43pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Regina Lane decided to return home to Warrnambool to run her book publishing company. Picture by Anthony Brady

After being forced to work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, Regina Lane realised she no longer needed to live Melbourne.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.