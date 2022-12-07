After being forced to work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, Regina Lane realised she no longer needed to live Melbourne.
The book publisher and author of Saving St Brigid's decided to move home to Warrnambool.
"The pandemic made me realise everything I was doing in Melbourne to run my business could be done from anywhere," Ms Lane said.
"For the first time in over 20 years, suddenly, it just didn't make sense to be living in Melbourne anymore.
"I love to swim in the ocean and that in itself was a big motivator to move home. So when a house by the beach came up in Warrnambool I jumped at it.
"Now I try to start the day with a daily dip and run my business from home. It doesn't matter to my clients - from Melbourne to Sydney, Brisbane, Noosa - where I am, they can see how happy I am with this new, much healthier lifestyle."
Ms Lane started her boutique publishing company Laneway Press after publishing her book and working as a director of publishing at a commercial publishing house.
"I often got personal requests from people who'd read my book asking for assistance publishing their own stories," she said.
"They were struggling to navigate their way through the complex world of publishing and I knew I had the skills and the experience to help. So in 2018 I set up Laneway Press, a small, boutique publishing company that aims to publish books that challenge the status quo.
"People often write to me to tell me how my story and memoir had challenged their thinking - and so I wanted to help other people with something to say the same opportunity to publish theirs."
Ms Lane said she may also write another book.
"It's been almost a decade since I published my first memoir and I'm often asked when am I going to write another book," she said.
"That may deep down be another reason why I've moved back here - I always felt I did my best writing from here.
"There's something about walking the beaches at Killarney and standing at the top of Tower Hill looking out over the lake and the limestone, the potato fields and the ocean that unleashes the creative spirit in me - something that's hard to find in the hustle and bustle of Melbourne."
Ms Lane has been busy working on The Greyhound Series with author Kylie Miller.
"Themes matter a lot in picture books and I only work on books that include themes that also matter to me," she said.
"Albert, the Greyhound Who Loves to Run includes themes of family, love, patience, persistence and belonging. Teddy, the Most Beautiful Boy in The World teaches children about the importance of diversity and that everyone is beautiful in their own special way."
Both books are available from Collins Booksellers Warrnambool.
