An award recipient known for her positivity, leadership and having a zest for life deliberately wakes up early so she can get the most out of her day.
These qualities saw Warrnambool College year 12 student Hannah Van Zyl awarded with the Jenny Ponting Real Life Award at the college graduation on Thursday.
Senior school co-ordinator Colin Payne said the award recognised a student who exhibited honesty, care, trust, passion, and fun, the qualities of the late Jenny Ponting.
Hannah, 18, said she was very surprised and felt fortunate and extremely grateful to win an award in Jenny's honour.
"I think I've got quite a kind nature," Hannah said. "I've always been like that. I think you never know what other people are going through and being kind can make all the difference to their day."
Mr Payne said "most importantly" the award recognised someone who valued their family and friends, cared for them, and helped others live a fulfilling and real life.
He said Hannah was one of six "incredible" students in the running for the award including her sister Carla Van Zyl, Paris Nagorcka, Duncan Ward, LaToya Folima and Airlie O'Brien. Hannah was nominated by teacher Jackson Green and year 12 student Kiara Dannatt.
"Hannah is a house leader, school leader and has huge connections with our local community," Mr Payne said. "She demonstrates empathy and care, she is a role model to those around her."
He said Hannah had an incredible connection with the indigenous girls' Kalay Academy and her time and commitment to culture and identity was an inspiration, as was her strong advocacy for mental health and her role in RUOK? Day 2022.
In her award interview Hannah spoke about how everyday she woke up everyday "just to get more out of the day". "I thought there's not many kids that do that or could express that," Mr Payne said.
Mr Payne said Hannah had an appreciation and love of life in Australia especially after her parents, who are originally from South Africa, moved here when she was three.
"I think hearing stories from mum and dad about how differently our family over there are living now, all I can feel is grateful to live here," Hannah said.
"For Hannah, family is everything as it is an element of love as they have sacrificed everything to give her a new life. She loves sport, music and to wants to travel," Mr Payne said.
Hannah received $5000 which she will put towards studying science at university. She returns to the college next year as an outdoor education trainee where Mr Payne said she would continue to make a positive impact on the 2023 year 12 cohort.
