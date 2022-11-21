The Standard
Home/News/Local News

The 33-year-old man will appear in the Warrnambool court for a bail/remand hearing on Tuesday

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated November 22 2022 - 9:05am, first published 8:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Accused man charged with an additional 40 offences

A 33-year-old Warrnambool man previously charged with rape, sex assault and breaching court orders has been arrested in relation to an additional 40 alleged offences.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.