Accused man charged with an additional 40 offences

A 33-year-old Warrnambool man previously charged with rape, sex assault and breaching court orders has been arrested in relation to an additional 40 alleged offences.
Members of the Warrnambool police sex offences and child abuse investigation team arrested the man on Monday, interviewed him and charged him with a range of alleged new offences.
He was remanded in custody overnight to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Tuesday for a bail/remand hearing.
It's understood that a lengthy ongoing investigation led to the man's arrest and the additional charges being laid.
The man was already on more than 20 charges and previously spent about a month in custody on remand charged with family violence and assault-related offending.
His current strict bail conditions, include he comply with a court-imposed intervention order, not consume alcohol or drugs, participate in a Men's Behaviour Change Program and a $5000 surety.
