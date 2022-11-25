Accused man charged with an additional 40 offences remanded in custody

UPDATED, Friday:
A 33-year-old Warrnambool man previously charged with rape, sex assault and breaching court orders has been arrested in relation to an additional 40 alleged offences.
Members of the Warrnambool police sex offences and child abuse investigation team arrested the man on Monday, interviewed him and charged him with a range of alleged new offences.
He appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Friday for a filing hearing.
It's understood that a lengthy ongoing investigation led to the man's arrest and the additional charges being laid.
The man was already on more than 20 charges and previously spent about a month in custody on remand charged with family violence and assault-related offending.
Magistrate Franz Holzer ordered a hand-up brief be served on the defence by January.
He ordered the man appear in court again for a committal mention in March.
The accused man's last court appearance was in September when a three-day committal hearing was set for March next year.
That hearing is in relation to some of the more serious charges, including unlawful imprisonment and rape.
It's anticipated up to 10 witnesses will be called during the hearing, including the complainant, her family and friends and police members.
Friday's contest mention hearing will relate to summary offences allegedly involving the same complainant.
In September the court heard the alleged victim had made an application to vary the existing intervention order against the man however that was also adjourned until Friday.
Prior to his arrest the man was on bail with strict conditions, including he comply with a court-imposed intervention order, not consume alcohol or drugs, participate in a Men's Behaviour Change Program and a $5000 surety.
He told the court on Tuesday there were no custody management issues to be listed.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Long-time senior journalist
