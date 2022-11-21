Police have issued a critical road safety alert as the state enters an especially high-risk period for road deaths and serious injuries.
Eleven lives were lost in 11 days at the same time last year and police are concerned about a repeat, especially as traffic volumes increase towards the end of the year and wild spring weather continues to cause hazardous driving conditions.
Last Friday a 42-year-old Portland man lost his life when he was involved in a head-on collision at Lyons, midway between Heywood and Dartmoor, on the Princes Highway.
A 22-year-old Greenwald man has been charged with dangerous driving death.
Warrnambool police Senior Sergeant Cameron Ross requested that motorists drive to the conditions, especially during inclement weather.
He said that with the Christmas period coming up that there would be more traffic on roads.
"That means a lot more cars and caravans," he said.
"We wanted drivers to plan their trips, think about how they are getting to and from destinations, be patient and take regular breaks.
"In the past few months we have seen a spike in drink drivers, especially those with high readings, and fatalities.
"There's a number of police operations in place to try and counter that upsurge.
"Drivers can expect to be alcohol and drug tested. We want everyone to get home safely and we are requesting that drivers be organised and responsible," he said.
The alert comes as the state recorded ten lives lost on Victorian roads this month, bringing the total lives lost to 222 - 24 higher than the same time last year, and significantly up on the five-year average.
Distraction, including mobile phone use was cited as the most common underlying factor in collisions during the period of concern, spanning from November 22 to December 2 last year.
Poor compliance with common road rules, such as failing to give way and failing to keep left, were also contributing factors to fatal collisions during this period.
More than half of the collisions occurred on regional roads, and older drivers were over represented, with one third of collisions involving a driver aged over 65.
Police are determined to avoid a repeat of these concerning road trauma trends and are urging motorists to take extra care, with December considered one of the highest-risk periods on Victorian roads for collisions.
Acting Assistant Commissioner Road Policing Justin Goldsmith said now was not the time to be complacent when getting behind the wheel.
"Unfortunately, it was distraction and basic road user errors during this period last year that resulted in the most fatalities, which just shows that a simple lapse in concentration can have catastrophic consequences," he said.
"Slowing down, remaining alert and being extra cautious during periods of wild weather are simple, but ultimately life-saving measures that all motorists can take to protect themselves and other road users.
"Police will be doing everything they can to reduce road trauma during this high-risk period, but we need everyone to do their bit."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.