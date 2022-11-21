The Standard
Home/News/Local News

There were 11 lives lost in 11 days about this time last year

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated November 22 2022 - 8:32am, first published 8:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool police Senior Sergeant Cameron Ross said it was up to all drivers to be organised and responsible.

Police have issued a critical road safety alert as the state enters an especially high-risk period for road deaths and serious injuries.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.