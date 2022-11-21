There have been 280 call-outs for assistance involving Barwon/south-west State Emergency Service units during the past week.
Barwon/south-west duty officer Costa Chrysopoulos said that in the past couple of days the vast majority of those requests for assistance involved fallen trees causing traffic hazards.
In the past 24 hours, since 9am Monday, there were 81 call-outs across the south-west, with the vast majority trees down causing traffic hazards.
There was also one road rescue in the Colac district, four flooding requests and two call-outs for build damage.
"There's been some building damage, some flooding but nothing incredible," Mr Chrysopoulos said.
"All units across the region were engaged again on Monday, everyone had something to do. Requests for assistance have been very wide spread.
"It was an amazing effort by the crews. Monday was a working day and the volunteers were out throughout the day responding to call-outs, working hard."
Warrnambool unit controller Andrew Miles said his unit had about six call-outs during Monday.
"The calls were throughout the day and we were quite busy," he said.
"It started mid-morning all the way through and our last call-out was to a tree down on Monday night.
"We are hoping the wind and rain eases during the next couple of days.
"We've had a few busy days. Anyone who requires assistance is requested to call the SES on 132 500."
A combination of soaked ground after well above average rainfall and strong winds on Saturday, Sunday and Monday led to a large number of mainly gum trees falling.
