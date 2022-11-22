The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Dennington's Carols by the Merri could be on the move to a new location

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated November 22 2022 - 5:22pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
After a two-year pandemic hiatus, Carols by the Merri is back but it could be the last in that location. Picture by Anthony Brady

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas with the Dennington community gearing up for its festival carols event which could be the last held by the Merri River.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.