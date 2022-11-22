BERRY World is set to be a foodies heaven with the return of the Timboon Artisan Festival on Saturday.
The 12 Apostles Food Artisans group is banding together to showcase the food products of businesses that are part of a trail.
The gourmet food trail is a round trip of 88 kilometres in and around the Cobden, Dixie, Timboon and Port Campbell areas.
Group member Tim Marwood said it had become a tourism product in its own right.
"It contributes to the Great Ocean Road market into the hinterlands, generates more dispersal of tourism to our part of the world and gives people an extra reason to stay longer rather than head off," Mr Marwood said.
"The festival is about the celebration of that and just coming together for the locals providing them with a nice unique fun-filled foodies day out."
There will be live music, food demonstrations, eating competitions and children's entertainment. It runs from 11am-4pm.
