A 19-year-old Koroit man will appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court at a later date

By Andrew Thomson
Updated November 21 2022 - 1:24pm, first published 1:21pm
A hoon driving a Holden Commodore has crashed and been charged by Koroit police. This is a file image.

A 19-year-old Koroit P-plater has had his vehicle impounded after hoon driving led to a collision on Tower Hill Road late Sunday.

