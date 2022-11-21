A 19-year-old Koroit P-plater has had his vehicle impounded after hoon driving led to a collision on Tower Hill Road late Sunday.
Koroit police members followed up reports of vehicles doing burnouts in the area located a Holden Commodore that had lost control, skidded off onto the side of the road and got stuck.
"There was a small group of P-platers present with their cars and this bloke had been doing skids in the road works. He lost control, went off the road and got stuck," Koroit police Sergeant Pat Day said.
The man's vehicle was impounded for 30 days, which will attract towing and storage fees of $1130, and he will summoned to appear in Warrnambool court charged with hoon driving offences.
A 33-year-old Woolsthorpe man was also caught drink driving at more than twice the legal limit early Sunday morning.
Koroit police members stopped the driver in Woolsthorpe early Sunday and he later recorded a breath alcohol level of twice the legal limit.
He was issued with a $796 fine, his licence will be cancelled and he will be disqualified from driving for 10 months.
Sergeant Day said driver behaviour in the Koroit district continued to be an issue with more than 30 local people issued with fines since the start of the month.
"The majority have been for speeding, but we've also many for not paying the registration of their cars and allowing their licence to expire," he said.
"With the weather and road conditions the way they are, some local people seem to be speeding up instead of slowing down and using caution," he said.
