Man fronts court over fatal crash

A Greenwald man has fronted court charged over an alleged fatal collision last week.
Kane Mueller, 22, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday for a filing hearing.
He was charged by Victoria Police major collision investigation unit detectives on Sunday with dangerous driving causing death, driving in a manner dangerous, careless driving and fail to keep left of the divided line.
Investigators say two vehicles collided head-on on the Princes Highway at Lyons, mid-way between Heywood and Dartmoor, around 1am on November 19.
The male driver of one of the vehicles died at the scene and the accused man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
He used a pair of crutches for support on Monday.
A police prosecutor asked magistrate Franz Holzer for at least 14 weeks for police to finalise a hand-up brief and serve it on the defence.
She said a number of reports were required, including toxicology and re-construction reports, as well as a mechanical inspection.
The magistrate ordered the hand-up brief to be served by March 27, 2023.
Mr Mueller will appear in court again on May 19. His bail conditions include he not drive a motor vehicle.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.