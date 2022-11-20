The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Man fronts court over fatal crash near Lyons

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated November 22 2022 - 8:21am, first published November 21 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Investigations into cause of fatal crash continuing

UPDATE, Tuesday, 7.45am:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.