About 20 percent of eligible voters have already cast their State Election vote in the seat of South West Coast.
A Victorian Electoral Commission spokesman said about 11,000 of the eligible 53,000 voters had completed their obligations by 10am Monday.
Voting opened last Monday and it's expected that record numbers of Victorians will pre-poll in the state election with voters no longer having to give a reason to vote before this Saturday's election day.
The Warrnambool voting centre at 86 Kepler Street is this week open between 8.30am and 6pm each day and until 8pm on Thursday night.
The South West Coast boundaries were altered this year after a Electoral Boundaries Commission review, which dropped 114 Caramut voters to the seat of Lowan, but gained 3285 voters from Polwarth covering Ballangeich, Framlingham East, Garvoc, Glenormiston South, Kolora, Laang, Naringal, Naringal East, Nirranda, Nirranda East, Nirranda South, Noorat, Noorat East, Nullawarre, Peterborough, Terang and The Sisters.
The Portland voting centre at 60 Wellington Road also opened on Monday last week.
A VEC spokesman said that in the past up to 48 per cent of voters had cast their ballot in the seat of South West Coast.
Across the state there's been reports that early voting is at least five per cent ahead of the 2018 state poll.
In the May Federal election about half of all votes were cast before the election day.
Preferences are again expected to be crucial for South West Coast with the leading candidates Roma Britnell (Liberal), Kylie Gaston (Labor) and key independants James Purcell, Carol Altmann and Jim Doukas.
The VEC spokesman said not all 53,000 eligible voters were expected to vote with the usual turnout between 90 and 95 per cent.
"They won't all vote and at the moment there's about 11,000 that have voted," he said, although there were no comparative figures available with past elections.
The Kepler Street office is staffed with 10 people and the old Warrnambool club site was described as busy.
The spokesman said the 86 Kepler Street site was smaller than the previous venue in Kepler Street, which also made it feel busier.
It's predicted the eight Warrnambool voting sites would be busy next Saturday, but the small polling booths in the regions might be quieter.
"The expectation is that we will go close to the last elections where something like 48 per cent of people voted early," he said.
"In the past you had to have a reason to vote early. You no longer have to have a reason.
"Early voting only started a couple of elections ago."
