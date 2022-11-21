The Standard
About 20 per cent of South West Coast votes cast in a week ahead of state election

By Andrew Thomson
Updated November 21 2022 - 1:37pm, first published 11:19am
It was busy at the old Warrnambool club site at 86 Kepler Street about 10am Monday. Already 20 per cent of votes have cast their vote before this Saturday's state election day.

