South-west State Emergency Units have been kept busy with wet and wild weather leading to trees falling since Sunday night.
Warrnambool SES unit controller Andrew Miles said rain and hail on Monday morning was making things interesting and there was a potential flood event under way at Allansford at 7.45am.
"We've got people heading there," he said.
"There were five trees down events which we attended from 7pm when that big squall hit last night. The whole district was impacted.
"There were trees down along the Cobden-Warrnambool, three trees down at Panmure, the entertainment area of a house at Cudgee was impacted, and there was another tree down at Purnim.
"We were busy for a while. A lot of the trees down are gum trees.
"It was not unexpected due to how much rain we've had. There was always the potential for trees coming down when we had a significant wind event."
Mr Miles said there was also a call to the Warrnambool Army Barracks early Sunday evening.
"The roof is being replaced there and some tin that came loose, which we assisted with," he said.
"As we speak there's water under a house at Dry Lake Road approaching the front door," he said.
"We also had another tree down at Mortlake Road and Breton Street at 2am.
"Most of the tree down calls have been for trees blocking roads.
"We are asking motorists to be aware, slow down and if they become aware of a situation contact us on 132 500," he said.
There were reports of trees down across the region on Sunday night - including at Orford, Timboon, Cooriemungle, Ecklin, Branxholme, Irrewillipe, Panmure, Tarrone, Naringal, Jancourt, Simpson and Timboon.
