Another severe weather warning was issued by the Bureau Of Meteorology early Monday morning for most of Victoria.
The warning was issued at 4.38am Monday for damaging winds across the state.
At 7am in Warrnambool it was 6.2 degrees and felt like -0.3. Port Fairy is the wettest part of the south-west with 17.6mm of rain since 9am yesterday and there's more on the way.
A strong cold front that is forecast to shift off the coast later this morning will produce a vigorous west to south-westerly air stream across a large portion of Victoria.
Damaging west to south-westerly winds averaging 50 to 70 km/h, with peak gusts up to 110 km/h are likely across most of Victoria.
Winds are expected to moderate later this evening and locations which may be affected include Horsham, Warrnambool, Bendigo, Shepparton, Seymour, Maryborough, Ballarat, Geelong, Melbourne, Wodonga, Wangaratta, Traralgon and Bairnsdale.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
There's a gale marine warning for the west coast and a sheep graziers weather alert for the south-west.
Farmers are warned that cold temperatures, showers and strong westerly winds are expected during Monday and Tuesday. There is a risk of losses of lambs and sheep exposed to these conditions.
Today across the south-west will be wet and windy with top temperatures about 12 degrees.
There's the chance of a thunderstorm during the morning and afternoon, possibly severe as well as possible hail.
Winds will be north-westerly 30 to 35 km/h turning west to southwesterly 40 to 50 km/h during the morning then decreasing to 30 to 40 km/h in the evening.
A cold front over the Tasman sea will continue to move east leaving a cool westerly flow over Victoria in its wake.
A trough passes across the state during today with another trough expected to move over the south of the state Tuesday.
A new high will move over the state on Thursday.
For the week ahead, Tuesday we are expecting showers (1-5mm) with a top of 15 degrees, Wednesday partly cloudy 16, Thursday partly cloudy 17, Friday mostly cloudy 22, Saturday scattered showers 22 and Sunday scattered showers 19.
