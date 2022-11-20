The Standard
Home/News/Local News

There's a severe wind warning, sheep graziers alert and gale marine wind warning in place

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated November 21 2022 - 7:34am, first published 7:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Another severe weather warning was issued by the Bureau Of Meteorology early Monday morning for most of Victoria.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.