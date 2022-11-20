Police have issued a warning to south-west motorists to drive to the conditions with more extremely wet weather expected on Monday.
Warrnambool police Sergeant David Gore appealed for drivers to slow down.
"There is more wet weather on the way this morning," he said.
"We want everyone to drive to conditions, we are expecting more wet and wild weather so slow down, drive to the conditions and arrive safely at your destination," he said.
At the weekend a man in his 50s on his Harley Davidson motorcycle was detected by Warrnambool police highway patrol unit members along the Cobden--Stonyford Road near Cobden at 151km/h.
The rider was intercepted, had his motorcycle impounded at a cost of $1295 and is expected to receive a summons to attend a magistrates Court at a date to be scheduled.
