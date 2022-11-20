The Standard
Home/News/Local News

More wet and wild weather tipped for Monday. Police say slow down

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated November 21 2022 - 8:06am, first published 7:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police have warned road users to slow down with more wet and wild weather expected Monday. A motorbike rider was picked up at 151km/h at the weekend along the Cobden-Stonyford Road.

Police have issued a warning to south-west motorists to drive to the conditions with more extremely wet weather expected on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.