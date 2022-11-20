CONSISTENT mare Sirileo Miss will be entered for the $200,000 Eclipse Stakes and $750,000 Zipping Classic at Caulfield on Saturday following a dogged performance to run third in the $500,000 Ballarat Cup.
Trainer Symon Wilde said Sirileo Miss was gallant in defeat after doing all the grunt work in the Ballarat Cup.
"I thought it was a sensational effort by Sirileo Miss to run third," the Warrnambool-based trainer told The Standard.
"It went through my mind on the home corner she may drop out after doing a lot of the work but she fought on strongly. She's given her owners plenty to cheer about in her career.
"We'll see how she pulls up but we'll put in nominations for the Eclipse Stakes and Zipping Classic and just see how she is during the week before deciding if we run in one of the features."
Sirileo Miss picked up $45,000 in stake-money for her connections with the Ballarat Cup placing.
Wilde was excited with Shuriken's win over stablemate Street Delight in a $175,000 race for three year old runners.
"On paper it looked a nice race for Shuriken and Street Delight and it worked out like that," he said.
"They both like wet ground and when it rained it played into our hands.
"We've got a good opinion of Shuriken.
"He scored an impressive victory at his debut run and followed that up with a nice effort at Flemington.
He raced around a bit at Flemington but derived plenty of benefit out of that run.
"I'm not sure if we give him one more run or tip him out now for a short break before preparing him for the autumn. Street Delight is versatile and is probably looking for races over more ground."
Shuriken took his prizemoney to $144,000 with Saturday's win.
