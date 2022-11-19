Driver fleeing from police caught after unregistered car suffers flat tyre

A wanted 30-year-old Warrnambool man, who fled from Camperdown police on Saturday afternoon, was arrested after his unregistered vehicle suffered a flat tyre.
The man, who is well known to police, has been charged with 15 offences relating to dangerous driving, evading police, driving while disqualified, driving an unregistered vehicle and breaching bail.
He was interviewed, charged and remanded in custody to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday for a bail/remand hearing.
He was already on bail after being charged with similar offending and part of his bail conditions was that he lived at an Eaglehawk address.
There was a whereabouts alert on the man after he was alleged to be involved in evading police in Warrnambool's Bostock Street on November 10.
Saturday's offending started along County Boundary Road, south of Camperdown, before the vehicle became undriveable.
Warrnambool police also report that there was a burglary at the Alan Lane Pavilion at the entrance to the Friendly Societies' Park overnight Saturday.
Detective Senior Constable Derek Verity, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said a side door to the facility was forced open.
The pavilion is home to a number of community user groups and it is not known at this stage if anything was stolen.
Anyone who saw anything suspicious near the pavilion, or who has knowledge about the burglary, is requested to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
