A 30-year-old Warrnambool man has been charged with 15 offences, to appear in court Monday

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated November 20 2022 - 1:59pm, first published 9:09am
Driver fleeing from police caught after unregistered car suffers flat tyre

A wanted 30-year-old Warrnambool man, who fled from Camperdown police on Saturday afternoon, was arrested after his unregistered vehicle suffered a flat tyre.

