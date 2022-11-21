Driver fleeing from police caught after suffering flat tyre

A wanted Warrnambool man, who fled from Camperdown police on Saturday afternoon, was arrested after his unregistered motorbike suffered a flat tyre.
Jessie James, 30, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday charged with 15 offences relating to dangerous driving, evading police, driving while disqualified, driving an unregistered vehicle and breaching bail.
He was already on bail after being charged with similar offending and part of his bail conditions was that he lived at an Eaglehawk address.
There was a whereabouts alert on the man after he was alleged to be involved in evading police in Warrnambool's Bostock Street on November 10.
Warrnambool police Acting Sergeant Nick Roberts told the court he observed Mr James riding a motorbike about 4.30pm that day.
The bike allegedly had no registration plates attached but Acting Sergeant Roberts identified it as belonging to the accused man.
"I pointed to him to pull over, he revved the motorbike and took off up Bostocks Street," the acting sergeant told the court.
He alleged Mr James sped off outside a childcare and primary school, putting the community at risk of serious injury or worse.
Acting Sergeant Roberts said he did not pursue the man for safety reasons and it was out of sheer luck Mr James was observed by members of the public and later located at an address in Floral Place.
He said police approached the accused man who jumped over a number of neighbouring fences.
Then on Saturday, Mr James was allegedly seen riding the same unregistered motorbike without a helmet south of Camperdown.
He failed to stop but then sustained a flat tyre and was subsequently arrested.
Acting Sergeant Roberts said the man was found in possession of a small quantity of cannabis.
He said the man had 30 pages of criminal history and was unlicensed at the time of the offending.
The court heard police had impounded four of Mr James' vehicles in recent weeks.
A magistrate said the accused man was an unacceptable risk of re-offending in the community.
When bail was refused, Mr James began yelling and was escorted from the court.
He'll appear in court again at a later date.
Warrnambool police also report that there was a burglary at the Alan Lane Pavilion at the entrance to the Friendly Societies' Park overnight Saturday.
Detective Senior Constable Derek Verity, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said a side door to the facility was forced open.
The pavilion is home to a number of community user groups and it is not known at this stage if anything was stolen.
Anyone who saw anything suspicious near the pavilion, or who has knowledge about the burglary, is requested to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
