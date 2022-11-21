The Standard
A 30-year-old Warrnambool man has been charged with 15 offences, to appear in court Monday



By Jessica Howard, and Andrew Thomson
Updated November 22 2022 - 10:44am, first published 8:30am
Driver fleeing from police caught after suffering flat tyre

A wanted Warrnambool man, who fled from Camperdown police on Saturday afternoon, was arrested after his unregistered motorbike suffered a flat tyre.

