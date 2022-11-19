UPDATE, Sunday, 9.25am:
Warrnambool and District Cricket Association has called off all Sunday games due to wet weather in the past 24 hours, with more rain forecast this afternoon.
That includes men's division three and four and women's games scheduled for Sunday following the earlier call to abandon under 11s this morning.
"Unfortunately the weather has us again. Too many grounds copping it and soaked from the heavy rainfall overnight," a post on the WDCA Facebook page said just before 9.30am.
"More rain forecast this afternoon. All Sunday cricket, including women's, abandoned. We'll try again next week."
Earlier: Warrnambool and District Cricket Association is likely to call off division three and four games about 9.30am Sunday morning.
Warrnambool has received 33.2mm of rain since Saturday morning and the outfields and hard wicket pitches are soaked.
The under 11s games were already abandoned early Sunday morning.
Division one and two were called off just before 11.30am on Saturday due to weather predictions.
Earlier Saturday morning the WDCA match committee decided it would be up to umpires and captains to work out if they could organise a game.
It's believed that a couple of clubs were unhappy with that decision and by 11.30am the match committee decided to abandon play.
"Update: The match committee has decided to abandon play for all Saturday games. Too wet given rainfall increasing across the district," a post on the WDCA Facebook page said just before 11.30am.
The decision proved correct with extremely wet weather mid afternoon meaning games would not have been able to be decided.
That abandon call was warmly welcomed by North Warrnambool Eels coach John Houston, who commented: "As much as I want to play cricket, credit must go to WDCA for calling it early. Better then hanging around for three hours then calling it off."
And: "Fully understand. You made the right call. Hopefully next weekend is better suited to a game of cricket. With COVID and now wet weather. Be good to get on the park sooner or later."
The late decision caused plenty of comment from players and officials who were arriving at venues by 11.30am.
The WDCA previously needed a majority of games to go ahead before that constituted a round, which meant some games played and decided were not counted.
That led to a change in the rules this season to promote more games being played, but the match committee has taken a more conservative view in an effort to not disadvantage any clubs, especially those playing on hard wickets.
Historically cricket umpires and captains have worked together to try and get play, often playing cards and watching the races until weather bands have passed and play was possible.
Under the current rules the minimum play to constitute a game is 25 overs each, which takes about three and a half to four hours.
Port Fairy produced an excellent turf wicket and there was no rain recorded between 1pm and 4pm and at 1pm the weather radar was clear.
The question being asked by many players and officials is why did the match committee make a decision and then backflip?
Six of the scheduled eight division one rounds have now not been possible due to heavy rain.
NB: Andrew Thomson is the director of cricket at the Russells Creek Cricket Club.
