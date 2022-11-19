A severe weather warning for damaging winds was issued for the south-west by the Bureau Of Meteorology on Sunday morning.
That's after Warrnambool received 33.2mm of rain since 9am Saturday - and it was still raining heavily at 7am Sunday.
Between 15-20mm of rain is expected to fall on Monday, with a top of just 12 degrees, prompting a string of weather alerts.
The severe weather warning at 5.02am Sunday said a strong westerly air stream would continue over the ranges following the recent passage of a cold front.
Another cold front is forecast to move into the state later this afternoon and produce another surge in westerly winds across western parts of the state.
Damaging winds averaging 60 to 70 km/h with peak gusts up to 100 km/h are possible over the eastern ranges this morning and once again later tonight.
Westerly winds are expected to strengthen to average 50 to 60 km/h with peak gusts up to 100 km/h over western parts of Victoria during Sunday afternoon, especially near the coast.
Squally showers and thunderstorms are also possible with locally damaging gusts.
Locations which may be affected include Warrnambool, Hamilton, Portland, Horsham, Stawell and Falls Creek.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
Sheep farmers are also warned that cold temperatures, showers and westerly winds are expected during Sunday and also Monday.
Areas likely to be affected include the south-west, Wimmera, Northern Country, North Central, North East, Central, West and South Gippsland and East Gippsland forecast districts.
There is a risk of losses of lambs and sheep exposed to these conditions.
The bureau has also renewed a flood watch warning for large parts of the state, including the Hopkins, Otway and Glenelg catchment areas.
"Catchments are saturated following recent rainfall, with flooding and elevated river levels continuing in some locations," a spokesman said.
"Storages are full and releasing water. Rivers are likely to respond quickly to further rainfall."
There's also a gale marine wind warning for the west coast.
Today showers and storms are predicted across the south-west.
It will be cloudy, with a very high chance of showers, with possible hail later tonight.
There's the chance of a thunderstorm during this afternoon and early evening, possibly severe.
Winds will be westerly 25 to 35 km/h tending west to north-westerly 30 to 45 km/h in the morning then becoming westerly 30 to 35 km/h in the late evening.
Warrnambool and Port Fairy are expecting 17 degrees, Casterton, Mortlake, Heywood 16, Hamilton, Colac, Ararat and Terang 15, Camperdown 14 and Portland just 13.
On Monday we can expect similar weather with between 15 and 20mm expected in Warrnambool and surrounding districts with top temperatures about 12 degrees
In the past 24 hours across the south-west it's been wet - very wet.
Until 7am Warrnambool had 33.2mm since 9am on Saturday, 29.8 at Cape Nelson, 26 at Cape Otway, 22.8 at Dartmoor and Westmere, 21.4 at Hamilton, 19.4 at Mortlake and 19 at Port Fairy.
The outlook for coming days is improving, there's showers predicted Tuesday and Wednesday with tops around 15 degrees, Thursday and Friday will be cloudy but with tops of 17 and 23 before more showers and a top of 21 on Saturday.
