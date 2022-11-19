The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Warrnambool received 33.2mm of rain by 7am Sunday since 9am Saturday

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated November 20 2022 - 7:27am, first published 7:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A severe weather warning has been issued for the south-west along with a sheep farmers, flooding and marine wind alerts. Another 15-20mm of rain is expected on Monday.

A severe weather warning for damaging winds was issued for the south-west by the Bureau Of Meteorology on Sunday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.