Students exploring their entrepreneurial nous was a focus at the Woodford Primary School Market.
Principal Daniel Watson said Saturday's fundraiser at Bushfield Recreation Reserve was a chance for students to learn about business.
"We had Entrepreneur Alley which was for students in the school who wanted to sell something," he said.
"They were able to put together a stall and they booked a spot in for an hour at a time.
"That was a hit, the kids had a ball."
Mr Watson said the event was a success despite wet weather.
"We try and spread the types of stalls that are at the market and try and cater for everyone's interests hopefully," he said.
"With COVID for two years there was no fundraising - no events could really happen so this year parents have been back onboard and have done a great job raising money for various bits of equipment and ideas around the school."
Mr Watson was grateful people braved the elements to support the school.
"People were here with umbrellas and coats - it wasn't cold - and there was people coming and going all day," he said.
The school's choir performed and its grade six students performed a traditional Indian hoop dance as part of the activities on display.
