Thousands of people braved wet weather to flock to the Noorat Show on Saturday.
President Monica Heffernan said attendees embraced the conditions at the first event held since 2019 due to the pandemic.
"We had a really good crowd," Ms Heffernan said. "Despite the weather we're pretty happy with it. The show went on. It was fantastic to be able to get back," she said. "Everyone had a great day."
She said the agricultural competition entrants including the poultry exhibitors and sheep, cattle and horses had a fantastic day.
She said their first-time celebrity appearance featuring TV presenter and chef Ed 'Fast Ed' Halmagyi was a hit with patrons.
"We've never had a celebrity like that before. He was fantastic."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.